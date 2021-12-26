David de Gea reveals the training methods of new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick and provides an update on the Covid-affected squad.

David de Gea spills the beans on new Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick’s training methods and provides an update on the Covid-affected squad.

Ralf Rangnick, the new Manchester United manager, demands a high level of training intensity, according to David De Gea.

Following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the 63-year-old took over as interim manager from caretaker Michael Carrick last month.

With his emphasis on high-energy pressing to win the ball back from opponents, he is regarded as the godfather of modern German coaching.

As United battles for a top-four finish this season, goalkeeper De Gea revealed how that plays out in training.

“We’ve been training hard, of course,” he told the club’s website.

Every training session, every moment with him, is extremely intense.

“In training and in games, you must always give your all.

Let’s see what happens.

It’s only the beginning; it’s only been a few weeks, so we’ll see what happens next.

“The team is training with vigor and speed, and we now need to demonstrate that in big games.”

In the midst of a wave of Covid cases at Premier League clubs, United will play Newcastle on Monday night.

The Red Devils themselves had a slew of players test positive for the drug earlier in December, forcing officials to put the club on lockdown.

De Gea, on the other hand, revealed that the team was back to full strength and ready to take three points from their struggling opponents.

“It’s good to have the whole team back to train properly together and then make sure they’re all safe,” he added.

“They’ve returned, they’re all training, and they’re fine, so it’s great to be back together.”

