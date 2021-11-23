David Ginola of I’m A Celebrity fame dazzled on the football field, but he died after a severe heart attack for eight minutes.

In this year’s I’m A Celebrity, football fans will vote for David Ginola, a Frenchman.

In the new series, which premieres on November 21, the ex-Spurs star, 54, will brave the elements and creepy-crawlies at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

But the former Premier League star, who is used to avoiding the English game’s trolls, shouldn’t have too much trouble with it.

On our shores, Ginola shone for Newcastle, Spurs, Villa, and Everton, winning both the PFA and Football Writers’ awards for player of the season once.

He was known as one of the game’s pin-ups in the 1990s, scoring off the pitch with L’Oreal, for whom he proudly became an ambassador after reportedly replacing Jennifer Aniston in the role.

Ginola’s life was threatened in 2016 when he suffered a heart attack that left him unconscious for eight minutes.

A defibrillator was used to resuscitate him, and he was rushed to the hospital for a quadruple bypass surgery.

In the same year, he fell in love with Mava Denat, a model 22 years his junior.

Ginola re-became a father to their daughter in 2018, when he was 51 years old.

Ginola was a talented footballer who was frequently misunderstood.

Johan Cruyff, another legend on the pitch, dubbed him “the best in the world.”

Newcastle paid PSG £2.5 million for his services in 1995, and the elegant winger began his career in England with Newcastle.

In the 1995-96 season, he was a key member of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers,’ who finished second in the Premier League, their best league finish in decades.

But it was at Tottenham that he truly shone, winning the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year awards in 1999.

Spurs were the club where he won his only English trophy, the League Cup.

His time at Aston Villa was not a success, with manager John Gregory declaring him too fat to play.

After scoring his first goal for the club, he famously disproved his manager by ripping off his shirt and flashing his abs.

Ginola, 35, retired from football in 2002 after a season with Everton.

Footballers became celebrities as the Premier League and its foreign imports grew in popularity, and handsome players like Ginola reaped the benefits.

In the mid-1990s, he was frequently seen mingling with supermodels at glam parties, including at the Cannes Film Festival with Kate Moss.

In 1996, the beautiful game’s poster boy walked the runway for Nino Cerruti’s spring/summer collection.

However, it was now his turn as…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https