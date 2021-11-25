David James, an ex-England international, has offered his services to Sheff Utd, who are set to sack Jokanovic following a poor season.

After the club parted ways with Slavisa Jokanovic, former England goalkeeper David James offered to become the new Sheffield United manager on Sky Sports.

James, 51, made a not-so-subtle appeal to the bosses at Bramall Lane in a live interview on Sky Sports, indicating that he would be interested in taking the job.

“Of course, when a manager is fired, it’s unfortunate, but it creates an opportunity for someone else,” James explained.

“I’m reaching up to touch you, but you can’t see me!”

“I’m at your disposal.”

I’ve even put on my suit for the interview!”

Jokanovic, the current Sheffield United manager, is set to leave the club after only six months in charge, following the club’s disastrous start to the season.

Sheffield United, who were relegated from the Premier League only last season, are currently 16th in the Championship, with only one win in their last five games.

“It’s obviously very difficult,” James continued, “and as you say there, every Premier League relegated team wants to bounce back immediately.”

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“There’s a lot of money invested in getting to the Premier League, and if you don’t get back up quickly, you’ll lose it.”

Previously, the 53-cap former England international only managed Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League in 2018.

But, after an 11-match winless streak, he was fired after less than a year on the job and has not managed at a professional level since.

Jokanovic’s appointment in May was greeted with enthusiasm, as he had previously achieved Premier League promotion with Watford and Fulham.

In 2015-16, the Serbian helped Fulham avoid relegation and then won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs the following season.

Prior to a contract dispute with the club’s owners, he also enjoyed promotion success at Vicarage Road in 2015, guiding Watford to second place in the Championship.

But his time in Yorkshire has been a disaster, having replaced long-serving manager Chris Wilder to become the club’s first foreign manager.

Last season, the Blades were relegated from the Premier League after losing 29 games, which was the joint-worst defeats record in the league’s history.

Despite hopes of a quick turnaround, they are now closer to relegation than promotion, and their manager has recently resigned.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]