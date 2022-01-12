David Moyes believes that Billy Gilmour’s nightmare spell at Norwich can help the Chelsea loanee reach his full potential.

David Moyes believes Billy Gilmour’s nightmare spell at Norwich City can help the Chelsea loanee reach his full potential.

Gilmour, a Chelsea loanee, joined the Canaries on loan in the summer, but has struggled to make an impact in a team that has already fired one manager.

Norwich fans have been booing and singing negative chants at the Scottish international since Dean Smith replaced Daniel Farke on November 15.

‘F*** off back to Chelsea,’ Norwich fans sang during a 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Gilmour has made 12 starts for Norwich this season, scoring one goal and assisting once. He is currently back with his parent club in west London after suffering an ankle injury.

And the 20-year-old, who shone at the Euros last summer, has been linked with a call-up before being assigned to another Premier League club.

“He is a really, really good footballer,” said fellow Scot Moyes, whose West Ham side hosts Norwich tonight.

His ball skills are exceptional; he understands how to receive a ball and never runs away from it.

“As a young footballer, I believe he possesses a great deal of potential.

“However, wherever he goes, he will benefit in the long run.”

“When he was at Chelsea, he was fantastic.”

“The other side of football is that you don’t always win and you don’t always play in good teams.”

“As a result, he should take note of it and realize that the only thing a footballer wants is to play in winning teams.”

“It makes your job much easier than when you’re at the bottom of the league and things are much more difficult.”

