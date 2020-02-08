David Moyes outlines Declan Rice’s importance to West Ham amid speculation over midfielder’s future

After a whirlpool of negativity at West Ham this week comes the sinking feeling brought by the prospect of Declan Rice potentially leaving the club, and back-to-back games at Manchester City and Liverpool.

Manager David Moyes was defiant on Friday, saying his players have taken no notice of impending protests, or the club’s row with Sky Sports, or the fan banned for wearing an anti-board T-shirt.

Yet this all coincides with West Ham dropping into the Premier League’s bottom three and their financial accounts revealing the dire consequences of being relegated.

Moyes realises he could lose Rice this summer, regardless of survival, and he likened the 21-year-old’s potential exit to the time he had to sell Wayne Rooney when Everton manager.

On Friday, Moyes challenged Rice to use Sunday’s game at City to showcase his talents and continue ‘carrying’ this team towards safety.

‘Declan is arguably the best holding midfield player in the country,’ Moyes said. ‘The best thing about Declan is he is young and he will get better. He’s not missed a game, not missed a minute. What would be the first thing you want at a club?

‘You tend to find clubs in trouble have loads of injuries, and Declan Rice hasn’t missed a day’s training or a game. Declan Rice is carrying a lot of the team at the moment.’ City, Moyes predicted, ‘will have a lot of the ball’.

‘If you’re someone who breaks play up, who can get round people, who can disrupt the play then start the game at the right moments, you’d say it would be a good opportunity for Declan to show that. And we’re going to need him.’

Rice has seven full England caps and is paid £40,000 per week by West Ham. Moyes agreed that the club had to show that his future lies with them. ‘I don’t agree with you that it’s his last few months, but I agree it’s the last few months and we need Declan to be right on it and show everything he’s got,’ Moyes said.

‘Quite often, in the story of building a football club, you have to sell. I hope it’s not the case with Declan, but I said the same with Wayne Rooney.’

The Scot has also asked the club’s fans to show support, even if they aren’t fond of the board. ‘The players are needing help and support from the manager, but they’re needing to hear it from the terraces as well.

‘The supporters of West Ham have been here a lot longer than me. They know everything about the club. As team manager, I could do with their help.’

