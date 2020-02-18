David Moyes says he is ‘more than confident’ West Ham will climb table

David Moyes says he is ‘more than confident’ he can haul West Ham clear of relegation trouble but bemoaned their loss of valuable preparation time caused by the rearrangement of Wednesday’s trip to Manchester City.

West Ham have seen their two-week mid-season break ended prematurely after being ordered to return to the Etihad on Wednesday.

The two sides were originally due to meet at the Etihad on Sunday, February 9 before both sides then enjoyed a fortnight off but had to be postponed due to Storm Ciara.

Moyes returned to West Ham when they were fourth-bottom but they face City having dropped into the bottom three after winning just once in the league under the Scot.

Moyes said: ‘I’m more than confident [we will climb the table]. I think the players here are more than capable. I think we have got a good group.

‘I think they are all fully aware of the situation we’re in and the improvement we need to make to make sure we’re not in the bottom three, and I’m sure come the end we will do.

‘We have been in probably a month now, we are still finding our way around, we have had to play a lot of games, we’ve not had much time on the grass really because of playing and recovery.

‘And I think this this week we were looking forward to having a week’s preparation and little bit of work with the players but obviously that’s been taken away with us with the game coming in much quicker.’

Moyes will have January deadline day signing, forward Jarrod Bowen, to call on for the first time against City and said: ‘I have been pleased with what I have seen from Jarrod at the moment.

‘He’s come in and settled in very quickly, he’s looked very sharp in training.

‘He’s obviously had loads of games, it’s not as if he’s short of match practice or match fitness in any way so I have been pleased.

‘But I am also wary of putting the boys in too quickly. I have had lots of boys from the Championship in the past and I think it’s important that you put them in at the right time, the right moments, at the right time and we will just take our time and see when it’s right for Jarrod.’

Moyes remained tight-lipped when asked if Bowen had done enough in training to earn a start against City but added: ‘He is a talent. We need goals, he can do that. I am also very aware that we don’t need to put pressure on him too quickly.’