David Moyes unhappy with West Ham fans for cheering Manuel Lanzini’s substitution in Liverpool loss

David Moyes offered support to Manuel Lanzini after West Ham’s fans ironically cheered his substitution, saying he needs the Argentinian to be their Marko Arnautovic this season.

Moyes relied on Arnautovic when the club beat the drop in 2017-18 and was not happy with the London Stadium’s reaction to Lanzini being removed after 69 minutes.

In a reminder to supporters that Lanzini could be the difference between survival and relegation, Moyes said: ‘He is arguably one of our best players, if not our best player.

‘When I was here before I needed him as much as I needed Arnautovic. He was such a good player and I am desperate to get him back to the levels he was at. I trust him.

‘He has had a bad injury and what I need is the supporters to be right behind him because we need him. At the moment he is our flair, he is our person that might make the difference.

‘What he needs is support. There is nobody more behind him than me.’

Mohamed Salah got Liverpool on their way to victory but their second goal came after a West Ham corner. Virgil van Dijk headed clear, Salah countered and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored.

‘We talked about not putting the ball near Van Dijk’s head because he heads the corners out,’ Moyes revealed. ‘That was probably the biggest thing.

‘We really didn’t want to get the ball near Van Dijk and he was the one who headed it away and they break from it. That was disappointing.’

West Ham signed 24-year-old Tomas Soucek on loan from Slavia Prague with an option to buy on Wednesday.

Soucek is a product of their new transfer policy – to recruit youngsters with resale value.

Moyes also handed a first-team debut to 19-year-old Jeremy Ngakia, who held his own at right back, but Jurgen Klopp’s side demonstrated their strength in Stratford.

Yet Klopp afterwards said he does not care for statistics, despite this being his 150th win as Liverpool manager and his side having now taken 95 points from a possible 97.

‘I don’t want to be extremely boring but it’s just it doesn’t feel like that,’ Klopp said. ‘It was not a brilliant performance against a team who is insecure in the moment.

‘But these boys I would give them my kids to take care of them, so I trust them 100 per cent.

‘A season is like you have to dig in and the best way is not to breathe pretty much. You jump in the water, don’t breathe and then you come out after 38 games and have a look what happened.’