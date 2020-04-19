David Silva and the immeasurables that confine playmakers…

It should be awards season. If football were operating as normal, the FWA and PFA would be busy balloting and a few weeks later there would follow a tremendous argument over who deserved what and who didn’t.

Looking back over previous winners of both awards, the bias and blind spots are clear enough. Goalkeepers and full-backs never win and while centre-halves and central midfielders are occasionally recognised, that happens infrequently enough to be instructive.

The other group to be regularly done a disservice are playmakers. They never win those awards – at least not for the creative part of their talent. Dennis Bergkamp was Footballer of the Year in 1998, but he scored 16 league goals that season and some of those were works of art. Gianfranco Zola was the Football Writers’ pick the year before but that was reward for more than just his mind.

On Twitter, there’s an interesting debate being fought over David Silva’s place in Manchester City’s history. Is he their greatest player? It’s a compelling point to argue because it’s possible to fall on both sides of the discussion, making valid points in either direction.

On the one hand, a wholehearted yes. Silva is magnificent even now. His class and influence are both so obvious that they barely need testament and, while he’s actually a subtly snide player, he’s a been a pleasure to watch over the past decade.

Alternatively, though, the other side: the case for greatness always depends on tangible proof and the kind of measurable worth with which he is not associated. Given that football’s currency will always be goals, how does anybody look beyond Sergio Aguero? Or, on the basis of how unique Yaya Toure was, and how literal his contribution could so often be, how is he not a more viable candidate?

That’s very fair. Denying the influence of those players would be absurd. Contrary, even. To think of either is to recall highlight after highlight, one amazing moment after another. Conversely, what does everybody picture when they think of Silva? He’s not really a ‘moments’ sort. There’s the odd one – that pass for Edin Dzeko at Old Trafford, maybe – but it’s more a continuous reel of film. Cruyff turns, jabbed passes, feints; that kind of thing, but on a loop.

There’s a caveat for this discussion: how many true playmakers have there been in the Premier League over the past few decades? Not many. Even broadening out the definition beyond the authentic, fantasista ideal – the Juan Riquelme sort – doesn’t make for a very long list. Given that dearth and also the historic distrust of anything luxurious, the playmaker category itself in England is very abstract.

It’s really anyone who changes the direction or pace of the game and yet, because those virtues have often been contained within a 4-4-2, and forced to co-exist with the need to play fast and hard, players endowed with those more ethereal qualities have to compete with players who – by definition and image – will always appear much more important.

There’s a further problem with quantification. While a newly stable defence can attest to the worth of a Virgil van Dijk, and goals are a measure of any forward’s worth, what is the measure of the moments in between? Stefan Reinartz’s packing metric is interesting, valuable too, but until it appears on Match of the Day and is broadly accepted by the mainstream, it’ll just remain the reason why Arsenal overspent on Granit Xhaka.

What are you really left with? Assists are clumsy and disingenuous, and Expected Assists are a bit too much like maths. Unless a playmaker is literally playing the last pass before a goal or delivering a cross which should be converted, then calculating effect is extremely difficult. In fact, it’s uniquely tenuous, depending on fans’ interpretation of how well space and time are used – and that’s to say nothing of the limitations imposed by surrounding players, who may or may not move or respond in the right way, and don’t anticipate as they should.

That really describes a sub-genre of the game. Over time, many more positions on the pitch have acquired a playmaking function. But it tends to be secondary. People admire Kevin de Bruyne’s weight of pass and the angles he’s able to carve, but those moments remain in the shadow of his goals. If he didn’t score regularly, then wouldn’t he face the same difficulties as David Silva? People would remember the runs, the crosses, and the through balls, but they wouldn’t be able to place them precisely or insert them into specific memories.

We know, for instance, that De Bruyne crashed a volley in off the bar at St James’ Park. We can also recall where else his calling cards have been left around the league. At Leicester. At Chelsea. At Old Trafford. But what about his finest disguised pass? Or the ball which took the most defenders out of play at the same time? That’s a different kind of conversation. And it’s one which involves laptops and analysis and which, realistically, doesn’t suit the anecdotal way in which we watch not just football, but sport itself.

It’s about highs and lows. Drama. Subtle tweaks to rhythm and pitch just fill the time between the crescendos. And subtlety does not win awards.

