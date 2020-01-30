David Silva hails Man City team-mate Phil Foden as he prepares to pass on the playmaker baton

David Silva claims Manchester City are in ‘good hands’ with Phil Foden set to lead a new revolution at the Etihad.

Silva has become one of City’s greatest-ever players after joining in 2010 – scoring 74 goals and producing a brilliant 137 assists in 420 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Spaniard is set to say his goodbyes to the Etihad in the summer following 10 spectacular years with the club – in which he has won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups – but he claims the future is bright with Foden leading the way.

Speaking after City’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Silva said:’ We have players like Phil Foden who is very talented and I think we are in good hands.’

Foden provided the assist for Bernardo Silva’s striker against Fulham on Sunday and after the game, the midfielder admitted he wants to learn as much as possible from Silva before he departs.

The England Under 21 international said: ‘Every time I put the shirt on, I just enjoy it to the max.

‘I thought we played well, but it killed the game a bit when they went down to 10 men. Fair play to Fulham. They kept going and played really well.

‘I learn every day from David and he’s my idol. It’s just a pleasure to be able to play alongside him.’