David Silva may be offered farewell game at Man City with the captain on his way out of the club

Manchester City legend David Silva may be offered a special farewell game at The Etihad if the Coronavirus outbreak prevents him from saying goodbye as planned on May 17.

Silva, regarded as one of the greatest players in the club’s history, announced in September he’ll leave City at the end of this season.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami club in America’s MLS.

A tribute for him was planned at City’s final game of the Premier League campaign against Norwich next month but there is no guarantee the match will take place with the season postponed indefinitely.

Silva has not contacted the club about his situation but City are determined to mark the 34-year-old’s departure in some way.

A one-off match similar to former captain Vincent Kompany’s testimonial last year is one possibility. Kompany gave all the proceeds from the night to charity.

Silva joined City in 2010 having just been part of the Spanish World Cup-winning squad in South Africa.

Since then, he has won 11 major trophies including four Premier League titles. Team-mates nicknamed him Merlin because of his wizadry in midfield.