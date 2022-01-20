The incredible shoot for David Stockdale’s personal website has sent social media into a frenzy.

The incredible photo shoot for David Stockdale’s personal website has social media buzzing.

After David Stockdale’s INCREDIBLE personal site shoot, social media exclaims, ‘He’s gone full David Brent.’

OFF THE PITCH, FOOTBALL LEAGUE journeyman David Stockdale considers himself an all-around character.

The former goalkeeper for Brighton and Wycombe Wanderers has launched his own website, which is filled with photos from a shady photo shoot.

Stockdale is seen posing in bizarre ways to promote himself in an unconvincing manner, evoking the comical TV character David Brent.

Stockdale, for example, sat in an armchair wearing a full suit, holding a box of cigars, and surrounded himself with a chess board and a globe in an attempt to imitate James Bond.

Stockdale is also seen perched on a flight of stairs, gazing distantly, and on a leather sofa, pretending to read a newspaper.

Stockdale’s official website begins in a less than gracious manner, “You know the goalkeeper – now find out about the personality.”

His amusing page labels the ostensibly multi-talented Stockdale as ‘The Man,’ ‘The Athlete,’ ‘The Businessman,’ ‘The Philanthropist,’ and ‘The Pundit.’

Despite the dramatic images and stirring wordplay, Stockdale appears to have opened himself up to ridicule on social media.

WITH FREE BETS, YOU CAN GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS.

And Twitter users didn’t disappoint, with one particularly amusing quip: “David Brent or David Stockdale?”

Another said, “David Stockdale’s personal website is quite incredible.”

One more damning assessment read, “Pure Partridge with a dash of Brent thrown in.”

The 36-year-old, who currently plays for League One side Wycombe Wanderers, has made a truly embarrassing attempt at self-promotion.

In his 19-year career, Stockdale has represented SIXTEEN clubs, including Fulham, Leicester, Plymouth, Ipswich, and Hull City, to name a few.

Now that his website is open to the public, Stockdale’s phone may be ringing off the hook with potential business ventures.

Is he going to do it… or isn’t he going to do it…?

Visit our Transfer News Live blog for the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy