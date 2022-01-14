Davies has been forced to withdraw from Bayern Munich due to myocarditis.

Davies has been sidelined by myocarditis, which has kept him out of the Bayern Munich lineup.

After contracting COVID-19, the club manager says the Canadian left back has’stopped training for the time being.’

ANKARA (Ankara)

After contracting myocarditis as a result of his coronavirus infection, Bayern Munich’s Canadian star Alphonso Davies will be out for the next few weeks, according to the German Bundesliga club’s manager.

“We detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle, yesterday during our follow-up examination that we do with every player who has had Covid-19,” Julian Nagelsmann said on Davies.

“For the time being, he (Davies) has stopped training, so he won’t be available to us,” Nagelsmann said.

“Based on the ultrasound, this myocarditis isn’t too severe, but it’s more like inflammation.”

Nonetheless, it must heal, which will undoubtedly take time.”

Davies, 21, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

On Wednesday, he returned to training.

In 23 appearances this season, he recorded six assists.

Davies, who joined Bayern Munich in 2019, appeared in 107 games for the German champions, scoring five goals and providing 18 assists.

He was instrumental in Bayern Munich winning the UEFA Champions League in 2020 and three German Bundesliga titles in a row from 2019 to 2021.

Davies previously played for the Vancouver Whitecaps of Major League Soccer in Canada before moving to Germany.