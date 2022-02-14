Davina McCall waves Tom Daley off as he begins the Red Nose Day challenge.

TOM Daley smiles as he begins an endurance challenge for Red Nose Day with Davina McCall.

Tom, 27, was waved off by Davina, 54, on his four-day journey from London to his hometown of Plymouth by rowing, swimming, running, and cycling.

Next month, the diver’s Comic Relief journey will air on BBC1.

Davina recently dazzled in a minidress for the Masked Singer’s grand final.

In a sparkly embellished sequin dress, the panelist looked stunning.

Davina showed off her toned pins and incredibly trim physique by pulling out all the stops.

Davina’s stunning hair transformation, which included a longer hairdo with ombre waves, was also praised by ITV viewers.

Last month, Chen Wen, Tom’s former diving coach, died at the age of 80.

Messages of condolences poured in for the much-loved Team GB member who played a key role in transforming Daley into an Olympic champion.