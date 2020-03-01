Davis meets 3rd Spring HR, Richter more tests, Buhler sharp

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) – Don’t tell Chris Davis that home racing doesn’t count in the Grapefruit League.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “After a few seasons so poor that he considers retirement , the Baltimore Orioles Slugger continued his Spring Power Surge with a three-homer against Miami on Saturday, his third longball in four games. “data-reactid =” 32 “> The Baltimore Orioles Slugger had a couple of seasons that were so bad that he retired. On Saturday, he continued his spring power surge with a three-homer against Miami, his third longball four games.

“I’ll take them to exhibition, spring training, winter ball whenever,” said Davis. ” Especially after the path of the past two years. I still have a lot of baseball to give. ”

Davis will turn 34 next month and is in the middle of a $ 161 million seven-year deal. He got this contract after twice leading the majors in home runs.

In 2018, Davis only hit .168 with 16 home runs and 49 RBIs, scoring 192 goals in 128 games. Last season didn’t go much better when he battled .179 in 105 games with 12 homers and 36 RBIs.

Davis was also known for a huge slump – he started the season without a hit in his first 33 bats and extended a 0-against-54 skid overall.

“It’s nice to see some results,” said Davis. ” I would like to get off to a good start just to calm down, especially after having had problems for the past few years. ”

” Having success on the baseball field feels good. But it’s still spring training. It is still early. There are still a lot of things I have to do, things I want to achieve and things I still have to work on. ”

Elsewhere in the grapefruit and cactus leagues:

YANKEES (SS) 8, TIGERS 2

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “New York star Aaron Richter underwent an MRI and other tests when the team tried to determine the cause of his sick right shoulder. Manager Aaron Boone believes that the right-wing player on the right could be ready to start the season if he can play games in spring training over the past 10 days. “Data-reactid =” 41 “> New York star Aaron Judge has team Aaron Boone believes the right-wing player on strike may be ready for the season start if he is in the past 10 days or able to So play games to participate in spring training.

Gleyber Torres hit a Homer with three runs and Gerrit Cole threw 2 2/3 goalless innings for the Yankees, which allowed two hits with two strikeouts.

Matthew Boyd made his second start for Detroit, beating four in three innings.

YANKEES (SS) 5, RED SOX 2

Jordan Montgomery made his first start on New York’s split squad, giving up one goal in two goalless innings while scoring four goals. Gio Urshela doubled and left, scoring twice.

Eduardo Rodriguez was outstanding on his first start for Boston, scoring six goals in three innings.

CARDINAL 6, NATIONAL 3

Carlos Martinez issued three walks and nothing else and threw three innings with four rashes for St. Louis. Paul DeJong hit his second home run in the spring. Dylan Carlson, the Cardinals’ top candidate, doubled and singled and scored two runs.

Patrick Corbin made his first start for Washington and allowed one hit run and two walks in two innings. Luis Garcia, only 19 years old and already one of the nation’s best prospects, hit a Homer with two runs.

METS 2, ASTROS 1

Steven Matz threw two goalless innings for New York. NL newcomer of the year Pete Alonso went 0-3, struck twice, and left his average at 0.067.

Framber Valdez, who fought for a rotation point, allowed two goals and two walks, threw 2 2/3 innings and hit four.

BLUE JAYS 6, PHILLIES 5

Danny Jansen hit a Homer with two runs and played for Toronto. Ruben Tejada added a Homer with two runs.

Newcomer Zack Wheeler started for Philadelphia and scored two runs – on Jansens Homer – in two innings. Logan Forsythe hit his second home run.

ORIOLES 12, MARLINS 6

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander Everyone had two goals for Baltimore. “data-reactid =” 57 “> Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander each had two goals for Baltimore.

Ace Sandy Alcantara fought for a second start in a row, gave up five runs with five goals and four walks, and only eliminated five Batters.

BREWER 4, CUBS 3

Freddy Peralta took a walk across three no-hit innings for the first time since signing a $ 15.5 million five-year deal, and struck three for Milwaukee.

<p class = “Canvas-Atom Canvas-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Logan Morrison met a Homer with three runs and Orlando Arcia also connected. “data-reactid =” 61 “> Logan Morrison hit a Homer with three runs and Orlando Arcia also connected.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish gave Arcia a home run in his first place in the spring, then retired to pull out six of the next seven Batters he faced. His fastball reached 98 mph and he hit three without a walk.

PADRES 7, RED 3

Dinelson Lamet allowed a goal and a walk, while he scored three over two innings at the start for the Padres. Jason Vosler, a non-squad participant who put together an OPS of 0.890 at Triple-A El Paso last season, did his first spring home run and was safely hit in 7 of his 11 bats after 3 for 4 had gone.

The story goes on