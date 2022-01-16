Day 1 of the Australian Open 2022: TV schedule, when Nadal and Osaka play, and how to watch live online

Order of Play for the Australian Open 2022 – Day 1: TV schedule, when Nadal and Osaka play, and how to watch live online

Most of us will be glad to get out on the (tennis) court and play after the most tumultuous build-up to a grand slam tournament some of us can remember.

Novak Djokovic’s title defense should have started on Monday.

However, as we all know, this will not be the case.

That isn’t to say the first day of grand slam tennis in 2022 won’t be entertaining.

Naomi Osaka is a huge draw wherever she goes, and her return to grand slams after the upheaval of last year is a huge boost for tennis in general.

Camila Osorio, a young player who is rapidly improving, will most likely be too much for her, but she should provide strong competition.

Rafael Nadal, who believes he has a good chance at No 21 if his fitness is as good as it appeared last week, will be the other major ticket-seller on the first day of play in Djokovic’s absence.

The United States’ MarcosGiron is unlikely to give him much of a workout, but it’s always interesting to watch Nadal in the early rounds.

Cameron Norrie, the only British player in action on Monday, has a difficult match against fellow left-hander and NextGen finalist Sebastian Korda.

Unfortunately for home fans, the game will most likely start at 3.30 a.m., making it difficult to set your alarm for.

AslanKaratsev, Andy Murray’s conqueror on Saturday, will face JaumeMunar in the most palatable match for UK fans.

Karatsev’s unreal clean hitting is worth a bleary-eyed Monday for.

Several seeds will have their work cut out right away, including 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, who will face Madison Keys, a former grand slam finalist who won the Adelaide International 2 tournament earlier this month, defeating Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina.

Ajla Tomljanovic, an Australian hope, will put eighth seed Paula Badosa to the test, as will Kristina Mladenovic, the 22nd seed.

Cameron Norrie will try to live up to the expectations in the men’s division.

