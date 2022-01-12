Days before the playoffs begin, the Rams make a surprise signing.

Days before the playoffs, the Rams make a surprise signing.
Before the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams are going back in time.
Eric Weddle, a 37-year-old safety who retired from football two years ago, has been signed by the team.
On December 29, 2019, Weddle last played in a game.
After three seasons in Baltimore and nine with the Chargers, the Rams signed him as a second-round draft pick in 2007.
David Canter, Weddle’s agent, announced the signing on Twitter.
Rams Announce Surprise Signing Days Before Playoffs Begin
