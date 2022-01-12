DAZN is closing in on a £580 million deal to buy BT Sport, with the deal expected to close this month.

According to reports, DAZN is close to finalizing a deal to buy BT Sport.

The streaming service is expected to close a £580 million deal with the broadcaster.

The discussions began last summer.

According to Reuters, an agreement could be reached by the end of the month.

When Discovery emerged as a competing bidder in December, talks reportedly came to a halt.

The agreement isn’t finalized yet, and it could still fall apart.

However, sources say the deal will go through.

In countries like Austria, Germany, and Switzerland, DAZN already has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup, League Cup, and EFL.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

They are, however, eager to secure BT Sport’s broadcasting rights to the UK Premier League and Champions League.

BT Sport reaches five million homes in the United Kingdom, according to Enders Analysis.

According to reports, DAZN has 11 million global subscribers.

They signed a deal with Eddie Hearn last year to broadcast Matchroom Boxing fights, with the exception of Anthony Joshua.

Laura Woods of Sky Sports and talkSPORT, as well as Maya Jama and Mike Costello, hosted their coverage.

It’s unclear whether DAZN would take on BT Sport’s roster of football pundits in the event of a takeover, as Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, and Peter Crouch are all regular contributors.

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, London is home to the BT Sport headquarters.

It also has a ready-to-use production center and three high-end television studios.

DAZN would gain a purpose-built broadcasting center in London as a result of the acquisition, which would be a significant step toward establishing themselves as a major broadcaster in the United Kingdom.