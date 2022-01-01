De Bruyne’s feet have been compared to “paintbrushes” by Arsenal legend Martin Keown.

‘Modern day Shakespeare,’ according to Arsenal legend Martin Keown, who called De Bruyne’s feet “paintbrushes.”

Martin Keown’s analogy of Kevin De Bruyne’s creativity has been mocked by football fans ahead of Manchester City’s match against Arsenal.

Before their match on Saturday, the former Arsenal defender sang the City playmaker’s praises.

“It’s always a joy to watch De Brune play,” Keown said of the Belgian’s inventiveness.

“I’ve always said his feet resemble paintbrushes.

On the football field, he’s a true artist.”

Steve McManaman, a fellow pundit, was perplexed and asked, “Paintbrushes?”

“Canvases created by the shape,” Keown responded.

“Each foot is a brush.”

The pundit’s bizarre comparison went viral on Twitter, prompting a flurry of responses.

“Daftest football metaphor of the year so far from Martin Keown,” one football fan commented.

“De Bruyne’s ‘feet are like paintbrushes,'” says the narrator.

“Keown certainly has a way with words,” said another.

“Keown is still drunk from last night,” said another.

“Feet are like paintbrushes,” says the narrator.

“Am I still pissed or is Keown talking about paintbrushes?” one person wondered.

“I adore Martin Keown, I really do,” another said, “but he doesn’t half talk a lot of mince.”

“Street fighters and paintbrushes… ok, big man.”

“His feet are like paintbrushes,” one perplexed match observer remarked.

“Martin Keown is Shakespeare in the twenty-first century.”

After a stern challenge on Gabriel Martinelli by Rodri in the 50th minute, Keown brought up paintbrushes once more.

“That’s a hammer on his foot, not a paintbrush,” he explained.

