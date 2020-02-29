De Graafschap proud of period title: “But we don’t count ourselves rich” NOW

De Graafschap seems fast on its way to a quick return to the Eredivisie. The Doetinchemmers are second in the Kitchen Champion Division and took the third period title on Friday, but do not want to cheer too early.

This season the champion and the number two will be promoted to the Eredivisie. Those places are firmly in the hands of SC Cambuur and De Graafschap and the club from Doetinchem has a safety net with the period title, should the top two not prove feasible.

“But we are not yet rich. We know that we have to fight and that is also the case next week against Go Ahead Eagles. We have to go full again and pop all together,” said captain Ralf Seuntjens, who scored twice against Young AZ (5-1), at FOX Sports.

“I am proud of how we came out of the winter break. We are experiencing an excellent series, now ten more matches. We have to redeem our place. This period title is an intermediate price.”

Ralf Seuntjens (second from the right) scored twice against Young AZ. (Photo: Pro Shots)

“We’ve got our head up again”

De Graafschap coach Mike Snoei, who, like Seuntjens, expresses the ambition to become champion, notices that the period title does a lot with the club. “De Graafschap was ready for this, after such a disappointing relegation. The management and the supervisory board quickly picked up the thread. We are on the right track, nothing more,” he said.

“This title is nice and I did not expect it to do so much within this club. We probably got a bit damaged from the relegation, but now we have the head up again. That was what it was all about.”

De Graafschap’s lead on number four FC Volendam, which also has a period title, is seven points. Number three Young Ajax concedes five points, but is not allowed to promote.

