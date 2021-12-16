De Jong is set to reject a move to Manchester United due to the UK weather, according to his father, who claims five of Europe’s best clubs are interested in signing the Barcelona ace.

De Jong is expected to reject a move to Manchester United due to the British weather, according to his father, who claims that five of Europe’s best clubs are interested in signing the Barcelona star.

Due to ‘bad weather’ in Barcelona, Manchester United may miss out on midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

United, who are looking to overhaul their midfield, have been linked with a move for De Jong, who has reportedly been put up for sale by Barcelona.

De Jong’s father, John, has confirmed that five ‘top’ European clubs, including Bayern Munich, have inquired about the 24-year-old.

He did, however, suggest that the cold weather in Manchester and Munich might deter his son from leaving sunny Spain.

“It’s often bad weather there,” he told Dutch publication AD, “and while it’s about football, it does matter.”

“Of course, I understand that Barcelona is in desperate need of funds, and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t think it will happen anytime soon.”

“However, all five of Europe’s top clubs have called.”

Since his £65 million move from Ajax in 2019, De Jong has yet to really hit top gear at Camp Nou, and he is no longer thought to be ‘untouchable’ by Barcelona.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

De Jong has previously been linked with a £47 million move to United, with the Spanish giants in desperate need of funds.

Negotiations, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, have yet to begin.

Xavi, the manager of Barcelona, has also ruled out a De Jong transfer.

“Our goal is for Frenkie to be happy here,” he said to reporters.

“That’s the kind of player we’re looking for.”

He is not in the shop window, in fact, he is the polar opposite.

The goal is to strengthen him here.”

However, given the club’s dire financial situation, a large cash offer would be difficult to refuse.

Particularly given the club’s current reliance on loan transfers and free transfers to sign players.

For the most up-to-date news and transfer rumors from Old Trafford, visit our Manchester United live blog.