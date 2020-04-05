De Ligt relative issues firm response to Man Utd links

The father-in-law of Matthijs De Ligt has quashed rumours suggesting he could leave Juventus for Manchester United.

Reports emerged last week that Man Utd could re-ignite their interest in the Dutch centre-back after his summer transfer from Ajax to Serie A didn’t quite make the expected impression.

While De Ligt began settling into the team since the turn of the year, he initially found the transition to Italian football difficult.

Those early struggles have led to suggestions that Juventus could be willing to cut their losses on him already, with Man Utd ready to go back in for their old target as they search for Harry Maguire’s perfect partner.

However, De Ligt’s father-in-law, Keje Molenaar, says the 20-year-old does not regret joining the Turin giants.

“They are simply rumours and that’s it. There is nothing else to add about it,” he told TuttoJuve.

“Matthijs does not regret choosing Juve, he and Annekee are really well in Turin and maybe they can spend an even longer time in Italy.”