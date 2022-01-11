Dean Henderson has told Manchester United that he wants to leave on loan this month in order to get regular first-team action.

Dean Henderson has told Manchester United that he wants to leave on loan this month to get regular first-team action.

Ralf Rangnick, on the other hand, has informed the England hopeful that he wants him to remain at Old Trafford because he requires three goalkeepers in his squad.

Henderson was not on the pitch or on the bench in the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa, reigniting speculation about his future.

Rangnick initially stated that he was ill, but later admitted that he had requested a loan move a few weeks ago.

Covid struck the 24-year-old at the start of the season, and he has only started two games this season.

Henderson has been kept out of the team due to David de Gea’s form, but Rangnick believes things can change quickly.

“He asked me a couple of weeks ago, but I told him I’d rather have him stay until the end of the season,” he told talkSPORT.

“We’re happy with our goalkeepers, but I wouldn’t want him to leave if it was up to me.”

“David is doing well, but we have Covid, and you never know when you might get hurt, and we need three top goalkeepers.”

In the summer, United re-signed former goalkeeper Tom Heaton, who could back up De Gea if Henderson leaves.

