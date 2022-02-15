Dean Henderson of Manchester United has denied rumours that he was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend on social media.

The 24-year-old slammed “hurtful” rumours sparked by the revelation that an unnamed player was nicked when cops raided his home, as first reported by The Sun.

Following the report, social media was flooded with people guessing who the anonymous star, who was expected to win international awards, might be.

Many have pointed the finger at Henderson, but the goalkeeper has stifled the rumors.

“Can’t believe I’m having to do this,” he wrote on Instagram, “but I’d just like to address the rumors that have surfaced in the last few days.”

“There are some sad people in the world who have associated my name with such offensive, hurtful, and completely false news stories.”

“I have family members who have been directly affected by this, so I wanted to put the rumors to rest and move on.”

After his girlfriend reported the attack to the police, the Premier League star in question was arrested.

He is also accused of sending her abusive late-night text messages.

Before agreeing to an out-of-court settlement with her, the player hired lawyers.

Mason Greenwood, 20, of Manchester United, was arrested and bailed on suspicion of rape, assault, and threats to kill last month.

“This is quite concerning,” a football source said, “especially in light of the Greenwood allegations.”

“In this case, the footballer used his money to hire lawyers to handle the situation for him and keep it out of the media.

“He reached an agreement, which effectively silenced the girl in question and put an end to court proceedings.”

“Her allegations, on the other hand, were grave, and included at least one allegation of domestic assault.”

Although the police were called, no further action was taken against the player because a “community resolution” was reached.

The star was arrested in 2019 and is no longer in a relationship with his accuser, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Teresa Parker of Women’s Aid and the founder of the Football United Against Domestic Violence campaign believes that players’ money is being used to hide abuse.

“This case demonstrates how football’s significant amount of power and money can lead to allegations of domestic abuse — or other forms of violence against women by players — being seen as issues to be managed,” she said.

“What can happen, as in this case, is that every effort is made to eliminate what is perceived as a problem.

“Football clubs and organizations of all kinds…

