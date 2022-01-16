Deandre Ayton’s injury status has been updated by the Phoenix Suns.

Deandre Ayton has been released by the Phoenix Suns due to an injury.

On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns traveled to Detroit in hopes of winning their sixth game in a row.

After starting center Deandre Ayton left the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury, the task became much more difficult.

Late in the first half, the Suns ruled Ayton out for the remainder of the game.

The former No. 1’s official diagnosis was:

A right ankle sprain was the No. 1 overall pick.

It’s unclear when Ayton was hurt, but he motioned to the Phoenix bench for a sub eight minutes into the first quarter.

Shortly after, he exited the court and did not return.

Ayton’s strong start to the game was cut short by the injury.

The Suns big man was 3-for-3 with six points, two assists, and a steal before leaving the game.

