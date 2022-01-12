DeAndre Hopkins’ Wild Card Status is Announced by Kliff Kingsbury

DeAndre Hopkins, the superstar wide receiver, had an injury-plagued 2021 regular season.

And it appears that the Cardinals’ struggles will continue as they enter the postseason.

Hopkins will not be able to play in Monday night’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

