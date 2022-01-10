Deanna Booher, a.k.a. Matilda The Hun, has died at the age of 73, and WWE has paid tribute to her.

Deanna Booher, aka Matilda The Hun, has died at the age of 73, and WWE is paying tribute to the legendary wrestler.

“We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known as “Matilda The Hun” and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away at the age of 73,” WWE said in a statement.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and those who have been affected by her death.”

Booher began her wrestling career as an amateur mud wrestler in California in the 1980s, competing against both men and women.

After that, she wrestled in GLOW, Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, before moving into the film industry.

Booher has appeared in films such as Spaceballs, Brainsmasher, and others.

Theodore Rex and A Love Story.

She also appeared in shows such as In Living Color and Married… with Children on television.