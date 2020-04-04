Death fee exceeds 60,000; NJ has the deadliest day: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) –

The coronavirus pandemic killed more than 60,000 worldwide and the state of New York reported its deadliest day. Spain will extend its state of emergency after the cases have outperformed those in Italy.

The number of deaths in the United States rose to over 7,000 as health officials recommended wearing cloth masks to prevent the virus from spreading. At least half a dozen cruise ships remain at sea with passengers and crew, while companies take long trips and have difficulty finding ports that are ready to dock.

Key developments:

Global cases exceed 1.1 million; Deaths exceed 60,000: John Hopkins bread lines form in the shadow of Mar-a-Lago. Jobs are being destroyed worldwide as the virus triggers a recession. Landlords at risk as retailers withhold rent. Why the fate of Milan will be the fate of Italy. Cruise ships associated with the early spread are still sailing

New York’s Deadliest Day (11:40 a.m. in New York)

New York, the worst hit U.S. state, had its deadliest day when the death toll rose to 3,565, including 2,624 deaths in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters. A delivery of 1,000 ventilators from China arrives in the city on Saturday. “This is a big deal and will make a significant difference for us,” said Cuomo.

A quarter of French workers with social benefits (11:30 a.m. in New York)

French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said on BFM television that 5 million workers, about a quarter of the country’s population, were given temporary unemployment benefits, a system designed to help companies reduce their business without firing staff.

NYC Seeks US Doctors, Nurses (11:00 AM in New York)

Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly called for a national system to move doctors and nurses from other states to areas with high demand, saying the coming weeks will be New York’s “hardest time”.

“This will be a reality where many cities and states will be in crisis at the same time, requiring health professionals and respirators,” said de Blasio on MSNBC, adding that the thinning out of healthcare workers is the largest in the city Challenge.

The city sent a mobile emergency alarm on Friday asking that licensed healthcare workers volunteer to report to their hospitals. The mayor said the city would need 45,000 more medical personnel by April and May. “We need as many health workers as possible right here and now,” he said.

Egypt National Projects Postponed (11:15 AM NY)

Egypt delayed the start of major national projects, including the Grand Egyptian Museum and the Museum of Egyptian Civilization, and postponed the move to the country’s administrative capital due to the pandemic until 2021.

Poland weighs Easter restrictions (10 a.m. in New York)

Poland is considering further restrictions before Easter holidays to prevent the spread of the corona virus through traditional family visits, Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said.

The Poles have been banned for three weeks. While the government had previously forecast a peak in the outbreak by mid-April, Szumowski said it is expected to continue growing in the coming weeks.

Singapore has 75 more cases (9:55 a.m. in New York)

The Singapore Department of Health confirmed a further 75 cases of Covid-19 infection, six of which are imported and 69 are local cases for which there is no recent travel history abroad.

Italian security officer dies (9:16 a.m. in New York)

A security official from Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte died of coronavirus, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said in a Facebook post. The official, who tested positive for the virus last month, had had no contact with the prime minister in the two weeks before he felt sick. At that time, Conte had tested negative, Corriere della Sera reported on his website.

Spain plans to extend the ban (9:14 a.m. in New York)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to extend the blockade by two weeks until April 25. “I understand that extending the effort and sacrificing another two weeks is difficult,” Sanchez said in a television speech. “These are very difficult days for everyone.” A longer block requires the approval of the cabinet and the legislation.

UK death rate increases (9:02 a.m. in New York)

The UK reported its deadliest day to date with an increase of 708 coronavirus deaths, a total of 4,313. According to the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, 41,903 people tested positive for the virus.

Keir Starmer, newly elected leader of the British Labor Party, said he had the “courage” to support Prime Minister Boris Johnson when it was necessary in the national interest to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and to correct him for making mistakes To be held accountable.

Taking into account the delay of the Dubai Expo (8:30 a.m. in New York)

The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions will hold a meeting on April 21 at the request of the United Arab Emirates government to discuss a postponement of Expo 2020 Dubai. The organizers of the expo said they wanted to investigate a one-year delay in the event.

Crisis measures for Hungarian funds (7:00 a.m. in New York)

The Hungarian government announced cuts in political party finances and promised tax increases for banks and retail chains as part of efforts to finance crisis measures. The steps are the most recent controversial measures in which Prime Minister Viktor Orban has taken over the powers of the rulers indefinitely by decree.

The cabinet will announce an important economic policy plan of 18-22% of GDP on Tuesday, said Gergely Gulyas, prime minister in charge of the office, on Saturday. The central bank will also announce its own measures on that day, he said.

Herd immunity could take years (6:39 a.m. in New York)

The development of herd immunity to the coronavirus can take years, said Jaap Goudsmit, associate professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at Harvard, in an interview with the Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

The number of deaths in the Netherlands increased by 164 or 11% to 1,651 according to a daily update by the National RIVM Institute for Public Health and the Environment. The number of confirmed virus cases increased by 6% to 16,627, slightly below the growth rate at the beginning of the week. The number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 336 to 6,622.

Spain cases pass Italy (5:50 p.m. HK)

However, a slower pace of deaths and new cases gives reason to hope that the outbreak of Spain will peak.

Spain said the number of confirmed cases increased from 117,710 the previous day to 124,736, according to the Ministry of Health. In Italy there were a total of 119,827 cases. What could be a sign of hope, the number of new deaths in Spain declined for a second day, with an additional 809 deaths in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,744.

Swedish deaths seen in thousands (5:48 p.m. HK)

Sweden must count on its coronavirus deaths by the thousands, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said in an interview in Dagens Nyheter. The largest Nordic economy, which has adopted less restrictive measures to fight the pandemic than many other countries, has recorded more than 330 deaths after confirmed cases exceeded 6,000 this week. Lofven also said that the country had to deal with the pandemic and its economic impact “months, not weeks”.

The Swedish government is preparing for exceptional powers to bypass Parliament for certain regulations, Expressen reported late Friday. The proposal, which was sent to opposition lawmakers, suggests that the coalition led by the Socialists may be planning to step up their response to the pandemic.

Increase in deaths in Iran (5:40 p.m. HK)

The number of deaths from the Iranian corona virus has risen to 3,452, with 158 deaths since Friday. The total number of cases increased to 55,743 as 2,560 had tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. A deputy health minister raised concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in Tehran, as the streets and highways of the capital were congested on Saturday after the end of the Persian New Year holidays.

Russia follows the “optimistic scenario” (5:30 p.m. HK)

The outbreak in Russia so far follows the “optimistic scenario, largely because Russia has taken all the necessary measures in the past two months after exposure to the virus,” Anna Popova, the country’s top health authority, told state television.

The government reported Saturday’s second consecutive day of declines in new cases. The latest numbers showed 582 additional infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 4,731 with 43 deaths.

Heathrow closes runway (4:10 p.m. HK)

From April 6, Heathrow Airport will be converted to operate with only one runway. In the coming weeks, operations will be temporarily moved from Terminals 3 and 4 to Terminals 2 and 5, the airport said in a tweet on Saturday.

France Extends Tax Delay (4:05 PM HK)

France will allow companies to postpone their tax and social security payments again until April, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with the Ouest France newspaper. The government will later decide whether these taxes will ultimately be canceled, he said. Darmanin said on Twitter that 450,000 small businesses had requested a payment of 1,500 euros ($ 1,620) from the government’s “Solidarity Fund”.

Senegal warns of economy (4:00 p.m. HK)

Senegal cut its forecast for economic growth by half due to the effects of the outbreak and ended six years of steady growth in the West African nation. The expansion will slow from the original 6.8% to 3%, President Macky Sall said on Friday in a television speech. Sectors that are important for the economy, such as transport, trade, tourism and construction, could be “hard hit”.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo announced on Friday a social and economic plan to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, including emergency funding to respond to the “urgent cash needs” of companies.

Other countries reject euro bonds: Hoekstra (3.40 p.m. HK)

In addition to Germany and the Netherlands, many other countries are against using euro bonds to help the European Union cushion the economic effects of the corona virus, the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant reported, citing an interview with Dutch finance minister Wopke Hoekstra.

The reciprocity of debt is a step towards a debt union, and that doesn’t make sense since there is enough liquidity and all Member States can continue to borrow money in the financial markets, said Hoekstra.

German Cases Climb (3:18 p.m. HK)

According to the Johns Hopkins University, deaths in Germany rose by 168 on Saturday to 1,275. 91,159 people are infected, the third highest in Europe after Italy and Spain and 6,365 more than on Friday.

Turkish Airlines domestic flights will be discontinued by April 20, CEO Bilal Eksi said in a Twitter post. The country’s airline had already discontinued all international flights by May 1 and limited air travel to 14 cities in the country.

World Bank approves loans in Bangladesh (2:21 pm HK)

The World Bank approved $ 100 million funding to help Bangladesh respond to the pandemic and strengthen the South Asian nation’s public health system as the number of positive cases increased to 70 and eight people died.

The project will provide designated laboratories with Covid-19 trained personnel, diagnostic equipment and test kits, the World Bank said in a statement emailed on Saturday.

Mumbai can extend the closure (1:15 p.m. HK)

The decision to end the blockade in Mumbai and some of the state’s urban centers must be made “cautiously and with careful consideration,” the newspaper said, citing Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra’s health minister.

According to the Thai Civil Aviation Authority, Thailand has banned all incoming passenger flights for the next three days to prevent the virus from spreading. Cases in the country rose to 2,067 after 89 new reports. The Southeast Asian nation also reported a new death, resulting in a total of 20 deaths.

Trump calls Virus Bailout Watchdog (11:30 AM HK)

In a statement on Friday night, the White House said President Donald Trump chose Brian Miller for the job.

Miller is now a “special assistant to the President and a senior lawyer in the White House Attorney’s Office”. Before that he was “an independent company monitor and an expert”.

Singapore waives foreign worker levy (9:45 a.m. HK)

Health officials said an 88-year-old man with no recent travel history to the affected countries died early Saturday, the sixth death for the city-state.

Singapore will waive foreign worker taxes in April after the government announced plans to close most jobs on Tuesday.

China has new asymptomatic cases (9:25 a.m.HC)

China reported 64 new asymptomatic cases on April 3, 26 of which were imported. The nation reported a total of 19 new virus cases and four deaths, all of which occurred in Hubei. The number of remaining cases in hospitals is 1,562.

South Korea reported 94 more cases of coronavirus within 24 hours, according to a statement by the Department of Health of 10,156.

Top 7,000 U.S. Deaths: Johns Hopkins (7:21 AM HK)

According to Johns Hopkins University, US coronavirus deaths have exceeded 7,000. The New York City area has the most deaths, with more than 1,500 deaths, according to data from the university.

The United States has the world’s largest virus outbreak, with more than 275,000 infections. Italy, the most affected country, has about 120,000 inhabitants.

Trump Calls on Medical Equipment Export Control Law (6:52 AM HK)

President Donald Trump said he called on the Defense Production Act to prevent key medical devices from being exported to other countries. The Department of Health and Human Services has confiscated nearly 200,000 N95 respirators, 130,000 surgical masks, 600,000 gloves, and “many, many, many bottles and disinfectant sprays that have been hoarded,” Trump said.

The president was in a public scream match with 3M Co. because of its export commitments. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Thursday that the government had concerns about whether the company’s production would be shipped to the United States worldwide.

3M replied on Friday that it would “have a significant humanitarian impact if healthcare workers in Canada and Latin America were stopped wearing respirators.”

Alabama, Missouri Issue Stay-at-Home Orders (6:25 a.m. HK)

The governors of Alabama and Missouri, two holdout states that place strict restrictions on residents, said they would order the family to stay at home.

The Alabama rules come into effect at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. Governor Kay Ivey said in a tweet that she had done everything to avoid the move, but “yesterday it became clear that more had to be done.”

In Missouri, Governor Mike Parson said his order would start on Monday and last until April 24.

Trump says CDC suggests using fabric masks (5:49 p.m. in New York)

The CDC recommended the use of non-surgical cloth masks as a voluntary measure to prevent the virus from spreading. The announcement is a reversal for health officials who previously said that those without symptoms do not have to wear facewear.

“It is only a recommendation,” President Donald Trump told Reporters in the White House on Friday, adding that he would not be wearing any and that the proposal could not replace the guidelines on social distancing. “It is voluntary.”

Masks have already been recommended by local officials in areas such as New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco Bay.

Google works with researchers to track cases (4:48 p.m. in New York)

According to several people involved in the project, Google is working with researchers in Europe to track the spread of the virus using a large amount of location data collected from smartphones. The data cannot be used to track a single person. Rather, it shows broad patterns of movement across countries over time, people said.

The data help researchers analyze the relationship between travel patterns and virus transmission rates in different countries, according to the population, and provide insight into the effectiveness of locks in European countries.

New York, New Jersey Seize Ventilators (3:55 p.m., NY)

New York and New Jersey governors have ordered unused ventilators and other devices to be commanded by medical facilities and distributed to hospitals that treat coronavirus patients. Aggressive measures that indicate increasingly bad conditions.

The move came when New York officials began to warn that the health care system might be only days away from being able to cope with the waves of patients. New Jersey, which has the second highest infection rate, tries to stay ahead of the curve and avoid the fate of its neighbor.

The WHO urges countries to maintain barriers (2:00 p.m. in New York).

If the restrictions are lifted too quickly, the disease may reappear and the economic impact may be even more severe and prolonged, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva.

“We don’t want to get into a cycle of lockdown followed by another lockdown followed by release,” said Mike Ryan, head of the Health Emergency Department at WHO. Countries need to invest heavily in testing and contact tracking because the only way to really get rid of the disease is to hunt it down, he said.

WHO also slightly admitted its guidelines for wearing masks, saying that homemade mouthgear could slow down transmission in some places. However, medical masks and N95 should be reserved for frontline health workers who put their lives at risk, said Ryan.

