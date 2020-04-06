Debut on the console: Leclerc wins the virtual Australian GP

Charles Leclerc has also proven his class in virtual Formula 1. The 22-year-old Ferrari driver from Monaco achieved a sovereign victory in the second race of the new VR series.

Driver class apparently also prevails at the console: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc celebrated a made-to-measure debut in virtual Formula 1 at the eSport GP in Australia. On his debut on the console, Sebastian Vettel’s team-mate achieved a never-endangered start-finish victory and was able to demonstrate his extraordinary taxing skills virtually.

With Leclerc at the top, the replacement program for the canceled Grand Prix of Vietnam was a much more prominent field of drivers than at the premiere two weeks ago. With George Russell (Williams) a Formula 1 driver was third behind Formula 2 driver Christian Lundgaard. The other current F1 drivers Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams) landed in midfield after 29 laps.

As with the premiere, there were again technical problems. Among other things, Lando Norris (McLaren) and Esteban Gutierrez (Mercedes) could not start after qualifying in the race. A series of strange crashes was again observed at the eSport GP, which lasted almost an hour.

Formula 1 should have made its debut in Vietnam this weekend, but the track is not in simulation F1 2019, which the drivers are measuring themselves against. That’s why they drive in Australia. The “real” season start in Down Under had been postponed or canceled like seven other races due to the corona crisis. According to the current plan, the “right” season starts in Canada in mid-June.