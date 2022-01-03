Declan Rice £100 million EXCLUSIVE, Cristiano Ronaldo LATEST, Julian Alvarez talks, Wolves preparations: Man United transfer news LIVE!

Declan Rice’s £100m EXCLUSIVE, Cristiano Ronaldo’s LATEST, Julian Alvarez’s talks, and Wolves’ preparations for Man United’s transfer news LIVE:

According to SunSport, Manchester United is confident of acquiring Declan Rice for £100 million from West Ham this summer.

According to SunSport, United will use the coming weeks to lay the groundwork for a big bid for England’s star player at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is a strong contender to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguayan legend is said to have a £168 million release clause in his contract.

In other Manchester United news, the interim manager is said to have thwarted Dean Henderson’s potential loan move away from Old Trafford this month.

Henderson had expressed interest in a loan move in the New Year despite only making two appearances this season.

We'll keep you updated on all the latest Manchester United transfer news, updates, and gossip

GOOD MORNING, UNITED FANS.

Ralf Rangnick has stated that Edinson Cavani will not be sold, but Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele could be swapped.

Rangnick was critical of strikers Cavani and Martial as United looked to finish sixth with a win over Wolves at home tonight.

Rangnick claims he will “definitely not let” Uruguay legend Cavani leave because he is a “critical player for the rest of the season.”

He does admit, however, that he understands why Martial, a fringe Frenchman, is rumored to be eager to leave.

According to the latest reports, Barcelona may try to entice United with a swap involving long-term target Dembele.

Barcelona must cut their wage bill in order to sign Ferran Torres following Sergio Aguero’s retirement.

Meanwhile, as his agent travels to Europe for talks, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are thought to be the frontrunners to sign Argentina striker Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, who has a £17 million release clause, has scored 20 goals in 35 games in Argentina’s top flight this season.

The Red Devils will likely recall Ethan Laird, who is currently on loan at Swansea.

Another defender, Teden Mengi, could be brought in to help Birmingham finish the season.

Giggs gets £2.7 million for his house.

EXCLUSIVE: Despite having to lower the price by £800,000, Ryan Giggs has sold his old home for £2.7 million.

The ex-Manchester United star, 48, lowered the price after the five-bedroom mansion sat on the market for more than two years.

He and his ex-wife Stacey lived in a luxury family home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, with their two children before the couple divorced in 2017.

There’s a pool, a movie theater, and a bar here…

