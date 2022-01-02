Declan Rice, an England player, has revealed that he left Twitter during the Euros because of a barrage of trolls.

Declan Rice, an England player, has revealed that he left Twitter because of a troll attack during the Euros.

England’s Declan Rice announced yesterday that he will leave Twitter during Euro 2020 due to trolls.

The 22-year-old midfielder was abused after a dull 0-0 draw with Scotland in the group stage last year.

He recalled, “I didn’t have the best of games, and my phone was going crazy with fans just hammering me.”

“I didn’t want to be on it, and it was taking my attention away from other things.”

He didn’t return to Twitter until England had eliminated Germany from the World Cup, which had been postponed due to the weather.

“Obviously, I came back on after we beat Germany,” the £100 million West Ham midfielder said.

