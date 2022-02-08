Declan Rice is a future England captain, according to David Moyes, who believes he should continue to dance like Michael Jackson.

DAVID MOYES has advised Declan Rice to ignore dance critics and concentrate on becoming England’s next captain.

Rice scored a stunning stoppage-time equalizer for West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round against non-league Kidderminster, averting one of the club’s most humiliating defeats.

The 23-year-old Hammers midfielder celebrated by doing some Michael Jackson dance moves in front of the visiting fans, who booed him on social media.

Rice, who Moyes believes will be worth more than £100 million in the summer with rivals sniffing around, will be given the opportunity to express himself for club and country.

Rice is set to make his 175th appearance for West Ham since making his debut in 2017, and he has already earned 27 Three Lions caps.

“Dec is a really young boy and has made incredible strides as a player,” Moyes said ahead of their home match against Watford.

“He conducts himself admirably, but he is still young, and what comes with youth is not always what everyone else expects.

“He hasn’t got anything going for him.”

He is passionate about football and is great company for all of the players in the locker room.

I don’t believe there is any risk involved.

“With the way the game had gone – and especially since he had scored a fantastic goal – why not rejoice?”

Rice wears the captain’s armband for West Ham, with club captain Mark Noble, 34, playing a minor role.

In 2024, his current contract will expire.

“Dec will improve as he gets older,” Moyes added.

Noble is teaching him a lot.

“And I’ve said many times that he should study Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, as well as all the other senior players with whom he works at England, and learn everything he can from them.”

“Because there’s no doubt he’ll be the England captain in the future.”

“We are ecstatic to have him, and he is a truly remarkable young man.”

Rice’s goal against Kidderminster was his fourth of the season, though he has only one Premier League goal to his name so far.

“It’s coming, but with Tomas Soucek alongside him, Dec has been more defensive,” Moyes said when asked if this needs to become more of a feature of his game.

“The problem is that he can score goals as well, so we’re trying to strike a balance.”

“Those who follow him on a regular basis will notice that he gets into more goal-scoring positions and is more…

