Declan Rice, the humble West Ham hero who dumped Kidderminster out of the FA Cup, showers with the Kidderminster team.

Declan Rice showed his class by sharing a SHOWER with the Kidderminster Harriers team after they were on the verge of dumping him out of the FA Cup, according to RUSSELL PENN.

Last week, West Ham manager David Moyes stated that it would take far more than £100 million to persuade the Hammers to sell their 23-year-old England international.

The humble Hammer, on the other hand, demonstrated that he was no spoiled brat by joining his Harriers opponents in sharing their home dressing room showers.

Despite the fact that the National League North side came within seconds of pulling off the greatest FA Cup shock of all time before Rice struck to rescue the Hammers from soapy-bubble!

“West Ham have been fantastic,” Harriers boss Penn said.

I have a couple of shirts from them, and their kitman has been fantastic.

“Our lads have been showered by Declan Rice.

“I’m not sure if that’s allowed.”

Things like this, on the other hand, will stick with them.

“Because their showers are so small, they’ve mixed with ours.”

“You could see that Declan Rice is a great, great pro and one of the best in the world right now.”

He was fantastic.

“His energy, bounce, and power changed the game for me.”

With him on the field, they had to play 10 yards higher up the pitch, which was difficult.

“They’re a nice bunch of people.”

In the Premier League, Europe, and the FA Cup, we wish them luck.

“David Moyes is one of the best managers in the world.”

We spoke before the game, and at the conclusion, he simply said, “You didn’t deserve that,” and the media took over.

“He’s a top man who has shown us a great deal of respect, for which I can only thank him.”

“We forced him to make five changes that he probably didn’t want to make.”

That is something I am very proud of.

“They wanted to win it in 60-70 minutes and not use Declan Rice because they have a big game on Tuesday,” he said.

“I’m proud,” Penn said, praising his Harriers heroes.

For me, they left everything on the pitch.

“They couldn’t even stand up, they were crawling away.”