Declan Rice vs. N’Golo Kante: How do the two compare as Chelsea eye a transfer for the West Ham ace… but may have to sell the Frenchman

Declan Rice vs. N’Golo Kante: How Do They Compare? Chelsea are interested in signing West Ham ace Declan Rice, but they may have to sell the Frenchman.

Chelsea may have to sell N’Golo Kante to make room for Declan Rice, a big-money signing from West Ham.

Rice is said to prefer a return to his boyhood club to Manchester City or Manchester United.

However, West Ham manager David Moyes has warned the Premier League’s heavyweights that selling the Hammers’ crown jewel will cost them more than £100 million.

If Chelsea goes ahead with a move for Rice, they may have to give up two-time Premier League winner N’Golo Kante.

Since moving to England from France, the 30-year-old has amassed a slew of trophies.

In 2018, Kante won the World Cup, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League.

Despite the fact that Rice has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, Kante remains one of the best in the world.

So, how do the two midfield wizards stack up against one another?

Rice and Kante have been tied for 0.06 goals per 90 minutes since the start of last season.

In terms of assists and chances created, however, Kante has the upper hand.

Kante also makes 63.4 passes per 90 minutes compared to Rice’s 50.9.

The tenacious Frenchman also leads the team in tackles, interceptions, and completed dribbles.

Rice, on the other hand, has the upper hand when it comes to progressive carries.

