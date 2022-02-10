Declan Rice wants to be England’s captain and wants to win the World Cup in Qatar this year.

Declan Rice wants to be England’s captain, and he wants to win the World Cup this year in Qatar.

DECLAN RICE aspires to be England captain one day and backed the Three Lions to win in Qatar.

The 23-year-old West Ham striker admitted that last summer’s “horrible” Euro final defeat was the lowest point of his career.

Early exits are behind Gareth Southgate’s stars, according to the ambitious midfielder, and they can “get over the line” at the World Cup.

Rice told Gary Neville’s Overlap podcast about England’s shootout loss to Italy last July: “It was ours to lose. We thought it was going to be our day.”

“It’s terrible, it’s terrible, even thinking about it now.”

We were on the verge of achieving historical significance.

“I was taken aback.

It was horrible to see Italy lift the trophy.

Everyone was angry, sad, and gutted, including me.”

Rice’s performances for the Hammers so far this season have shown no evidence of any long-term scars from that day.

And he believes that the shared experience will propel England to World Cup glory this winter — for those who are still alive.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“We’ve shown we can go far in tournaments, and early exits are no longer an issue for us,” he said.

We know what’s needed, but the next step is to put it all together on the big day and get it done.

“It’s possible that the Euros squad will be very different from the one that will be in Qatar.”

“There will be a real mix of players who will stand us in good stead,” he says. “There will be younger lads coming through performing week in and week out, and there will be older lads who may not be performing as well.”

Rice is the Hammers’ vice-captain, but due to club captain Mark Noble’s absence, he has worn the armband in all but two of his starts this season.

With Harry Kane, Harry Maguire, andamp; Co saying he will “leave it to the big dogs” for now, the 27-cap ace has yet to be invited into Southgate’s leadership group.

When asked if it is on his radar, he revealed a strong desire to lead his country one day.

“Certainly,” he said.

Even if it’s just for a game, the armband is required.

“At the moment, I’m young, and there are a lot of lads who are captains at their clubs and also play for England, so it’s tough.”

“However, as I grow older, I’d like to wear the England armband.”

“That would be unique.”

Neville was a member of England’s “Golden Generation” of the 2000s, which was notorious for underachieving.

Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard have all blamed club failures for their repeated international failures.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.