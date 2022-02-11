Declan Rice was ’embarrassed’ to tell his friends that he had been released by Chelsea and was on the verge of being released by West Ham.

During his time in the Chelsea and West Ham youth systems, the West Ham and England star faced a lot of rejection.

Rice was released by his boyhood club Chelsea when he was 14 because he struggled with the ‘physical aspect’ of the game.

He was too embarrassed to tell his friends about his release.

Rice recalled the day he was released in an interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap.

“Obviously, I was released by Chelsea at the age of 14, which was completely unexpected.”

“It was all I ever knew as a kid, it was my entire life, going there, training with the friends I’d met.”

“And honestly, I thought that was it – I was gutted when my father told me after school.”

“Other clubs find out whether you’re going to be released or not before you’re released, and that night I went to Fulham to train.”

“On Wednesday night, I trained with Fulham, and on Thursday, I was at West Ham.”

“Definitely,” he said when asked about the embarrassment of being released.

“I think the embarrassment of it, how did you tell your friends you were released by Chelsea?”

“It was a difficult decision.”

I was also shocked and upset, so I considered where I would go and what I would do next.

“I still don’t know the exact reason [for my release by Chelsea]– I wish I did.”

“I think it had something to do with the fact that I was a tiny kid when I was a kid.”

“At the time, I was going through a massive growth spurt – my body wasn’t all connected together, and my running pattern was really strange.”

“My technical ability was fine, but I was having trouble with the physical aspect of it.”

Rice was also on the verge of being released by West Ham at the age of 16 after causing a “50-50” split among the academy coaches.

The club was told to ‘keep him on’ by half of West Ham’s coaches.

“It’s a bizarre story because West Ham were also planning to release me,” the 23-year-old explained.

“It was a toss-up.”

“Half the coaches said, ‘Keep him on,’ and the other half said, ‘We’re not sure.'”

Rice then made his professional debut against Burnley in 2017.

Since then, he has made 175 appearances for the Hammers and has staked a claim to a starting spot in England’s squad under Gareth Southgate.

Rice has appeared in 27 games for the team

