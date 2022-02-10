Deebo Samuel Admits One Thing This Season Surprised Him

One thing surprised Deebo Samuel this season, he admits.

Deebo Samuel, a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, transitioned from a one-dimensional pass catcher to one of the league’s top dual-threat players in his third season.

Samuel not only caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns on a league-leading 18.2 yards per catch, but he also rushed for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

Samuel’s emergence as one of the league’s most potent offensive weapons astounded the NFL world, and it appears Deebo was as well.

“It kind of caught me off guard,” Samuel admitted in a PFT Live interview on Wednesday.

“It started in the middle of the season when Kyle [Shanahan] came to me and said, ‘Hey Deebo, we’re going to hand you the ball a little bit this week.’ From there, it was just, ‘All right, you’re getting more carries here, you’re getting more carries,’ and it just kept growing.”

The statistics back up Samuel’s claim of a significant midseason shift.

Only six carries had been logged by the 26-year-old Niner through Week 9.

He set a career high with 59 rushing attempts by the end of the year.

Samuel continued, “I have a history of being dangerous with the ball in my hands.”

“As a kid, I used to play running back.”

In my senior year of high school, I had around 900 receiving yards and 900 rushing yards.”

This strategy was clearly successful.

Samuel was able to achieve new heights with the ball in his hands at multiple levels, earning his first Pro Bowl All-Pro honors and leading his team to the NFC Championship game.

In 2022, Deebo can expect to see even more carries.

