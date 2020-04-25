Defender claims he was ‘a stone’s throw away’ from joining Liverpool

Boca Juniors defender Carlos Zambrano claims rejected a move to Premier League side Liverpool after he made a promise to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2016.

The Reds were on the lookout for a defender and Jurgen Klopp contacted Zambrano – who now plays in Argentina for Boca Juniors – only for the defender to reject a move to Liverpool as he promised Frankfurt that he would stay.

Liverpool subsequently signed Joel Matip, who has gone on to help the Reds win the Champions League, while he has made eight appearances this season as Klopp’s side have stormed into a 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

“I was a stone’s throw away from playing in Liverpool,” Zambrano revealed on Instagram, relayed by Libero (via Sport Witness).

“I didn’t go, and they signed Joel Matip. I didn’t go because I was struggling to get out of the relegation zone with Frankfurt and I gave them my word to stay.

“These are decisions that you make, and then you regret them. My team-mates told me: ‘It’s Liverpool’, but I had to keep my word. Besides, I’m very fond of Frankfurt.”

