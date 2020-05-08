Defending champions Chiefs open NFL season against Houston

Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs opens the new NFL season with a home game against the Houston Texans. The game begins at 0.20 a.m. on September 11, according to European time. Quarterback superstar Tom Brady meets the New Orleans Saints for quarterback Drew Brees (7:00 p.m. CEST) in his first game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 13.

Sandro Platzgummer wants to be there at the start of the NFL

The NFL is planning the season with a regular start and the Super Bowl on February 7, 2021. The options previously anticipated by the US media in the event of a season start delayed by the corona crisis have not been officially communicated. However, for example, all teams meeting on matchday two have their break at the same time in the season and could use this weekend if the match is canceled in September.

If Sandro Platzgummer makes it into the 53 squad of the New York Giants, the running back will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at home on September 14th.

