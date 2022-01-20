Defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers names the best quarterback they’ve faced.

The best quarterback they’ve faced, according to the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

The Green Bay Packers present a difficult challenge for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, as defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans readily admits.

When asked about the difficulties of facing superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the first-year DC said the Packers quarterback is the best signal caller they’ve faced all season.

“Aaron’s best throw is that he can make any of them.

According to Niners Nation’s Xavier Dixon, this is what makes him so difficult.

“His accuracy on the deep ball is why you can tell he’ll be a future Hall of Famer.”

Guys don’t throw the ball or spin it like Aaron does.

And he has an incredible feel and touch.

Back in the pocket, he’s very self-assured.

As a result, it’s without a doubt the best quarterback we’ve seen all year.”

Rodgers led the Packers to a game-winning field goal drive in the fourth quarter of a 30-28 loss to Ryan’s San Francisco defense in Week 3.

On 2333 yards of passing, the reigning league MVP threw for 261 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The 49ers defense will face Rodgers and the Packers offense in a divisional round matchup on Saturday night after holding the high-powered Cowboys offense to just 17 points in their Wild Card victory.

At 8:15 p.m., the game will begin.

Lambeau Field at 5:00 p.m. ET

