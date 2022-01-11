Defensive standout for the Patriots shares some good news about his injury.

Defensive standout for the New England Patriots shares some good news about his injury.

In Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots feared that rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore might have suffered a serious knee injury.

Thankfully, the prognosis on Monday was much better.

Barmore underwent an MRI on his injured knee earlier on Monday, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

According to reports, the test was negative and showed no signs of a major injury.

Barmore, who was carted off the field in the middle of Sunday’s loss, will be relieved to hear this.

There’s now some hope that the rookie sensation will be able to play in the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Even Barmore hinted that this could be the case.

Following the MRI, he posted an encouraging injury update on social media.

On Monday night, Barmore tweeted, “Thanks y’all For Prayers I’II be Good.”

Patriots Defensive Standout Shares Encouraging Injury News

