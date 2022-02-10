‘Definitely keep them up,’ Joe Cole says of Lampard’s Everton prediction, and explains why.

Joe Cole believes Frank Lampard, an ex-Chelsea teammate, will ‘definitely keep Everton up’ this season for three reasons.

Last month, Lampard, 43, was named as Rafa Benitez’s successor, a year after the Blues fired him.

And ‘Super Frank’ got off to a flying start with a 4-1 victory over Brentford in the FA Cup.

Lampard’s first Premier League game, however, did not go according to plan, as the Toffees were defeated 3-1 by relegation-threatened Newcastle.

Everton are now only two points above the relegation zone as a result of the result.

Lamps will keep Everton in the Premier League for three reasons, according to player-turned-pundit Cole.

To begin, Cole mentions Lampard’s support from Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who demonstrated his faith in the new project by signing Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli on deadline day.

Second, after turning on ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez, Lampard is sure to have the support of Everton fans.

Finally, Cole believes Everton’s players have been underperforming all season and that they will only improve under Lampard’s leadership.

“The Everton job is a great opportunity for Frank, one of the best,” Cole told Coral.

You’ll never have a better chance to help Everton climb the table than now.

“They still have a committed owner who is willing to spend money, the fans despised the previous manager and will rally behind you, and the players have been underperforming but will improve.”

“He’ll make sure they keep going.”

In a few weeks, the results will start to turn around, and I don’t believe they will be fighting for relegation.

“With the owner’s backing and a new stadium on the horizon, he’ll be able to really get to work next season.”

“The future appears to be incredibly promising.”

