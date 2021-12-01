DeForest Buckner’s future with the Indianapolis Colts looks bright.

DeForest Buckner’s future with the Indianapolis Colts appears to be bright.

Despite what appeared to be a serious knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner expects to play against the Houston Texans this week.

Buckner will be playing through a hyperextended knee if he does play this weekend.

According to Colts insider Zak Keefer, the All-Pro DT stated, “I plan on playing this Sunday.”

