Deion Sanders’ Bold Move Is Met With Applause In The Sports World

Deion Sanders’ Bold Move Is Met With Applause Throughout The Sports World

Deion Sanders, a former NFL player who now coaches college football, is always looking for new ways to improve as a coach.

Sanders, the head coach at Mississippi’s Jackson State University, had a special guest speaker earlier this week.

Brittany Renner, an Instagram model, was brought in to speak to the former NFL star turned college football head coach.

Renner discussed her dating life and other topics.

“Obviously, if you play a sport, people will want to talk to you,” Renner said.

“A lot of times, women, and men in general, make mistakes.

Something is desired by all.

Even if we’re both doing our own thing, it’s as if my presence with you is beneficial because it increases my stock value.

I’m going to boost your stock price.

That’s all there is to it.”

The meeting allegedly took place in October, but the video was only recently released.

“It is my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for anything that may occur on and off the field.”

I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how men and women interact at their age and stage of life.

“The message may not be for everyone, but believe me when I say it’s for someone,” Sanders said.

Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders’ Bold Move

