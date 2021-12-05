Trending
Deion Sanders Gives His Thoughts On Winning The SWAC Championship

Deion Sanders is one of the few who keeps it real.

After a hard-fought 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M to win the SWAC championship, Jackson State’s head coach admitted that his team didn’t play its best ball, but that they were still able to win because of their effort.

