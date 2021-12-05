Deion Sanders Gives His Thoughts On Winning The SWAC Championship

Deion Sanders Gives His Real Thoughts On Winning The SWAC Championship

Deion Sanders is one of the few who keeps it real.

After a hard-fought 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M to win the SWAC championship, Jackson State’s head coach admitted that his team didn’t play its best ball, but that they were still able to win because of their effort.

Deion Sanders Has Honest Reaction To Winning SWAC Championship

.@DeionSanders was visibly awestruck by the scene at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium after @GoJSUTigersFB won the #SWAC 🏈 title. “Look at Jackson. … It’s one thing to win, but to win with our people? Jesus, Lord, I thank you.”https://t.co/mAS4GfomPB — CL Sports (@CLSports) December 5, 2021