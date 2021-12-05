Deion Sanders is in a wheelchair for a reason.

DEION Sanders is a former professional football player who has now transitioned into a coach.

The 54-year-old Florida native became the head football coach at Jackson State University after retiring from football, but his wheelchair caused concern among fans earlier this season.

Sanders had to sit out three games earlier this season due to foot surgery.

As a result of the complications, he is now confined to a motorized wheelchair as his foot heals.

Specifics on Sanders’ surgery have not been released at this time, but interim coach Gary Harrell led the Tigers to three wins during his absence.

Sanders gave fans an update on his condition during a four-minute YouTube video that aired on the Three Pregame Show on November 11, 2021, in which he was seen praising God for helping him get through his time in the hospital.

“Lord, I thank you,” Sanders said in the video. “I see you hear me say that and you have no idea where that comes from.”

“Even though I’m in a wheelchair right now, I thank the Lord.”

I can’t walk on my own and need help getting in and out of everything, but I thank the Lord.

It’s difficult for me to even get to the bathroom without help, but I thank the Lord.”

“How can he still thank God when it’s difficult for him to help himself in his condition?” he wondered. “Because I’m alive.” he replied.

And I’ve been given another chance to assist you.

I often say that when much is given, much is expected, but we don’t always realize what that means.

“You think I’m going to sing praises to him up here, but I can’t sing praises to him while I’m sick.”

The only reason I’m suffering from my affliction is because the devil is aware of my proclivity for change.”

“You have no idea what I’ve been through,” Sanders concluded.

You have no idea what voices I’ve heard, the pain I’ve felt, or what I’m going through, but Lord, I thank you.

“I understand,” says the speaker.

Sanders has not spoken about his condition outside of this video, but he was last seen on December 4, 2021, leading the team to a 27-10 victory over Prairie View A&M and the SWAC championship.

Sanders posted a video on Instagram prior to the championship game, showing fans that he can now stand up with the help of a walker, calling it…

