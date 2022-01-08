Deion Sanders on Getting Another Top Recruit

Deion Sanders on Landing Another Top Recruit

Deion Sanders has outdone himself once again.

On Saturday at the All-American Bowl, Jackson State’s head coach landed his second top recruit of the 2020 cycle.

The year 2022 was ranked No. 1 last month.

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit, shocked the world by committing to Jackson State.

Kevin Coleman, a four-star wideout, was up next to make a statement on Saturday.

Coleman entered Saturday’s All-American Bowl with four known finalists: Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and USC. However, just moments before his announcement, a fifth hat was placed on the decision table.

Coleman committed to Sanders and the Jackson State Tigers on Saturday, owing to the new hat addition.

When Coleman revealed the news, Sanders was dancing in his living room.

Deion Sanders Reacts To Landing Another Top Recruit

Deion Sanders Reacts To Landing Another Top Recruit

I’m in my family room doing the nae Nae as u read this! https://t.co/m6Y1Z8sSlJ — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 8, 2022