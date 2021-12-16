Deion Sanders received a significant transfer on Wednesday night.

On the first day of the Early Signing Period, the biggest news in college football came from Jackson State.

Deion Sanders, the head coach, was able to turn the No. 1 ranked team in the country around.

1 prospect, Florida State’s 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter, in a momentous occasion for the sport.

Coach Prime, however, didn’t stop there on Wednesday.

Former 5-star recruit Mark Pope committed to Jackson State just hours after Hunter announced his decision.

The Miami transfer spent the previous four seasons with the Hurricanes before joining Sanders’ Tigers.

“Let’s get it,” Pope said on Twitter.

