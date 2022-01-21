Deion Sanders teases that there will be more big news soon.

Deion Sanders Teases More Big News

Deion Sanders has been very busy over the last month, bringing in top-tier talent for Jackson State’s 2022 football season.

It all started when cornerback Travis Hunter, who also happens to be the No. 1 cornerback in the country, committed to Jackson State.

In his class, there was only one recruit.

Hunter’s commitment to Jackson State coincided with the program’s signing of four-star wide receiver Kevin Coleman.

Then there was Texas A&M transfer Antonio Doyle, who came to Jackson State.

Sanders wants him to be a part of what he’s building, according to the talented edge rusher.

Despite the fact that this recent haul could be argued to be more than enough for the Tigers, it appears that Sanders isn’t done acquiring talent.

On Thursday morning, Sanders tweeted, “I believe there are two more Dogs out there who want to join the Jackson State family on or before signing day.”

“We’re not done shaking things up in this country.”

There’s a new standard of living.

There are two more differentiators out there, and please remember, ‘I AIN’T HARD TO FIND.'”

Deion Sanders Hints That More Big News Is Coming

Deion Sanders Hints That More Big News Is Coming