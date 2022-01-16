Deion Sanders Unveils His New Nickname

Check It Out: Deion Sanders Reveals His New Nickname

Deion Sanders, the head football coach at Jackson State, has a new nickname.

During his professional career, the legendary NFL defensive back was known as “Prime Time.”

Deion had more swag than almost any other player in NFL history.

The Hall of Fame cornerback has gone by the moniker “Coach Prime” since becoming a college football head coach. The Jackson State head football coach is luring five-star recruits and building a serious program in Mississippi.

You can now add another nickname to your list.

“Slime Time,” as it’s known in the industry.

Look: Deion Sanders Reveals He Has A New Nickname

Look: Deion Sanders Reveals He Has A New Nickname