Dejan Kulusevski is available for £29 million in the January transfer window, according to Juventus’ asking price.

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly on high alert after Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski became available in January for only £29 million.

The two North London clubs are reportedly considering a move for the 21-year-old next month, as he struggles to find regular playing time in Turin.

Kulusevski, who joined the Old Lady in the summer of 2020, has only started four Serie A games this season after falling behind Massimiliano Allegri in the pecking order.

He has yet to score in 16 Premier League appearances, with the Italian giants reportedly ready to sell him.

The Sweden international has been listed for £29 million, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Gunners have been monitoring the player since his time at Atalanta, where he joined in 2016 before joining Juventus.

Bayern Munich is also reportedly interested in luring the ex-Parma loanee to Germany, as manager Julian Nagelsmann seeks to bolster his attack.

Though the Bavarian club may prefer to sign Leeds midfielder Raphinha over Kulusevski.

Spurs, on the other hand, are said to be in pole position to sign the 2021 Coppa Italia winner.

New managing director Fabio Paratici is said to be a big fan of Kulusevski and is eager to work with him again.

Paratici was a key figure in Juventus’ decision to sign him, and he remains a huge fan of the versatile forward.

Sven-Goran Eriksson, a legendary Swedish goalkeeper, has advised his compatriot to wait until the summer to make his decision.

“Clearly, the coach sees something that makes him not trust him 100 percent,” he said on The Italian Football Podcast.

“However, with Kulusevski’s talent, he can do things on his own.”

As a result, the fact that he does not start every game is perplexing.

“I don’t think he should leave Juve now, but if this continues throughout the season and he is forced to sit on the bench, I believe he should leave.”

“At his age, with his talent, he also needs to play regularly, and he needs to play a lot for the Swedish national team.”

If he doesn’t, he won’t develop into the great player we all hope he will.”

